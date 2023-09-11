Virginia Democrat candidate posted sex acts with husband online while soliciting tips: report

A Virginia Democratic candidate running for the commonwealth’s House of Delegates is being accused of performing sex acts with her husband in front of an online audience and encouraging viewers to send them "tip" money.

Nurse practitioner Susanna Gibson, who is running in a competitive race in suburban Richmond for the House of Delegates in the 57th district, reportedly used a platform called Chaturbate to stream sex acts with her husband.

Gibson, a 40-year-old mother of two, is said to have posted more than a dozen videos that were archived on a site called Recurbate in September 2022, which is after she officially entered the race, and the most recent videos were archived on Sept. 30, 2022, The Washington Post reported Monday.

The videos were no longer available to be viewed on Recurbate as of this weekend after the Post says it was tipped off by a GOP operative. However, the outlet says it viewed two of the videos that remained live on another non-password-protected site.

Gibson reportedly violated Chaturbate’s terms and conditions by soliciting tips in order to perform specific sex acts and could be seen on video telling viewers that she was raising money for a "good cause."

Gibson is said to have told viewers that she will perform specific sex acts in a "private room" if viewers pay her more "tokens."

"I need, like, more tokens before I let him do that," Gibson told viewers in one video, referring to performing a sex act with her husband.

Gibson’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Gibson told The Washington Post that the incident represents an "an illegal invasion of my privacy designed to humiliate me and my family."

"It won’t intimidate me and it won’t silence me," Gibson added. "My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up."

Gibson's lawyer, Daniel P. Watkins, told the outlet that spreading the videos could be a violation of the state's revenge porn law, a Class 1 misdemeanor.

"We are working closely with state and federal law enforcement," Watkins said.

Gibson is set to face her GOP opponent, David Owen, in a Nov. 7 election.

