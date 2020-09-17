Virginia court denies Kanye West's appeal to appear on presidential ballot ahead of November election

article

The Circuit Court of the City of Richmond has denied rapper Kanye West's appeal to appear on the presidential ballot ahead of the November election.

"This case could have thrown the election into complete chaos and disenfranchised thousands of Virginians - this ruling will help ensure every single vote is counted this fall," Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring tweeted Thursday.

Earlier this month, a judge ordered West's name to be removed from presidential ballots in Virginia.

Richmond Circuit Court Judge Joi Taylor said West was disqualified because he failed to meet a requirement that 13 people pledge their support for his campaign.

Taylor ruled that 11 of the 13 “Elector Oaths” the West campaign submitted were invalid, including some that were “obtained by improper, fraudulent and/or misleading means.”

On Thursday, the court said, “Having considered the record and arguments presented, we find it is not ‘appropriate under the circumstances of th[is] case’ to alter the temporary injunction."

