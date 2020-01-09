Virginia couple settles with apartments that banned their Bible study

article

The legal team for a Virginia couple who took the owners of their senior living apartments to court over a ban on Bible study at the facility tells FOX 5 the parties have reached a settlement.

The settlement allows the couple, Kenneth and Liv Hauge, to resume the weekly bible studies held in the community room of the Evergreens at Smith Run apartment complex.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Laywers from the First Liberty Institute represented the Hauges and argued the ban was a violation of the Fair Housing Act by discriminating against the couple's exercise of religion.

The settlement also came with a financial award, the terms of which the couple's lawyers declined to discuss.

FOX 5 first reported on the lawsuit the Hauges filed in May 2019 after they say they were threatened with eviction.

Advertisement

The Hauges have signed another lease at the complex and are allowed to host Bible study in the community room or in their apartment.

"The settlement provides that the policy that prohibited any religious activities from occurring in the community room is rescinded so that means anyone, not just the Bible study, that wants to have an event has equal access regardless of the religious content," said Lea Patterson, the Hauges lawyer.

"It’s just a great relief to have this behind us and be able to move forward," said Kenneth Hauge.

The apartment complex declined to comment on the settlement.