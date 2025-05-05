Virginia corrections officers stabbed by MS-13 gang members at prison

The Brief Three corrections officers stabbed in premeditated prison attack. Five MS-13 members among inmates involved, officials say. Two victims remain hospitalized as investigation continues.



Three corrections officers at Wallens Ridge State Prison in Virginia were stabbed by MS-13 gang members in a premeditated attack, officials say.

Prison attack injures officers

What we know:

The incident occurred Friday at 9:45 a.m. Authorities confirmed that five of the six inmates involved are MS-13 members from El Salvador, all convicted of violent crimes, including murder and rape. Another inmate is a confirmed Sureño 13 member serving a sentence for second-degree murder.

Five people were injured and transported to the hospital, with two remaining hospitalized in stable condition.

MS-13 gang members identified in stabbing

"Five of the individuals responsible for this senseless attack should never have been in this country in the first place," said Virginia Department of Corrections Director Chad Dotson in a statement. "Our officers are heroes, and I commend the team at Wallens Ridge for their swift response."

The attack remains under investigation.