Virginia correctional officer killed in inmate attack at River North

The Brief A deadly attack at River North Correctional Center claimed the life of Corrections Officer Jeremy Lewis Hall on Monday morning. Two other officers were injured but have since been released from the hospital. The identity of the inmate involved have not been released yet.



What we know:

The attack occurred at 7:53 a.m. on Nov. 17, resulting in the death of Officer Hall, who had been with the Virginia Department of Corrections since April 2024. Two other officers were injured but have since been released from the hospital.

The Virginia Department of Corrections, along with the Office of Law Enforcement Services, is actively investigating the incident to gather more details about the attack.

Community response

What they're saying:

"Our agency, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and corrections professionals around the nation join us in mourning the loss of Officer Hall," Virginia Deparment of Corrections Director Chad Dotson said in a statement provided to FOX 5 DC.

The Culpeper Police Department also announced that they will shroud their badges in honor of Officer Hall, showing solidarity with the Virginia Department of Corrections.

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares responded to the attack on social media as well.

"I’m devastated that a Virginia correctional officer was killed in the line of duty this morning, and another seriously injured, following a violent attack by an inmate at River North Correctional Center," he wrote on X. "Please join me in praying for the family of the fallen officer, for healing for the injured and for protection over every man and woman who wears the @VADOC badge in service to Virginia."

What we don't know:

Further details about the circumstances of the attack and the identity of the inmate involved have not been released yet.