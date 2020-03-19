Virginia coronavirus case total surges to 94

The number of coronavirus cases in the state of Virginia has jumped to 94 - up from 77 on Wednesday.

The state’s health department published the total Thursday morning.

Two people in Virginia have died of the virus, which the entire region is struggling to slow.

In addition, 19 people have been hospitalized.

States across the nation are taking steps to stall the spread of the virus, which has spread globally.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam has ordered restaurants, gyms and theaters to serve no more than 10 customers at a time in response to the coronavirus.

Northam has also urged Virginians to comply with new federal guidelines not to gather in groups of more than 10 and for people older than 65 to self-quarantine.

The state also announced that there are now 67 Virginians who have tested positive for the virus, including the first known instance at a long-term care facility.