Virginia coronavirus case total climbs to 77

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said the number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 77 as of Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the total reported was 67.

He also noted that health officials have confirmed the virus in multiple regions, including:

14 in central Virginia

19 in eastern Virginia

39 in northern Virginia

5 in northwest Virginia

Currently, there are no cases in the state’s southwest region.

They’ve also identified three outbreaks - one in James City County, and two in Richmond.

They clarified that “outbreaks” are two or more cases that can be traced to common exposure.

The Governor also called attention to the need for blood donations even in the midst of the outbreak - and noted that he will also be donating blood to contribute to the effort.

