Virginia cold case: Father of missing baby arrested in mom’s 1998 murder

Virginia State Police announced Monday the arrest of a man in the brutal 1998 murder of a 20-year-old woman.

What we know:

On Friday, Daniel E. Pompell, 56, of Culpeper, Va. was arrested and charged with one count of murder in the death of Sylena Jo Dalton.

State police detectives say in March they obtained a DNA sample from Pompell. Lab analysis did not exclude him as a possible contributor to DNA found on a mechanic’s rag next to Dalton’s body — a rag investigators believe was used to muffle her cries for help.

Court documents also note Pompell has never asked about the investigation into his missing daughter.

Police point to a possible motive: Pompell was Allyson’s father, and Dalton had been seeking financial support. They say Pompell told family and friends he was frustrated by that.

The backstory:

Dalton and Pompell were parents of Allyson Kathleen Dalton, who went missing at just 10 weeks old at the time of Dalton's death.

Dalton was found stabbed to death inside her apartment on July 27, 1998.

Pompell had told police he went to the apartment on the morning of the murder, knocked on the door and then left when there was no answer.

In court documents, a witness told police she heard a disturbance inside Sylena Dalton’s apartment that afternoon — and then saw Daniel Pompell leaving the building with a bundle under his arm. Police say he later claimed it was just a jacket.

"We are pleased to be able to bring this case to this point and bring some overdue closure to the family of Sylena Jo Dalton," said Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations Culpeper Field Office Captain John Defilippi. "We are thankful for all the hard work agents and analysts put into this case to make this arrest possible. We also truly appreciate the cooperation and coordination with Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney Elizabeth Cooper and her office in moving this case forward."