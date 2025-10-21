Virginia Beach sheriff’s race: Rocky Holcomb, Peacemaker Aldo go head-to-head in a rematch

article

Peacemaker Aldo (Aldo DiBelardino) has challenged Virginia Beach Sheriff Rocky Holcomb, and now, the two men will face off yet again in November's election.

Holcomb and Aldo ran against each other in last year's special election; Holcomb, a Republican, nabbed roughly 72% of the vote and Aldo, an independent, received roughly 27%.

Aldo is an inventor and small business owner, while Holcomb has served in the Sheriff's Office since 1991 when he started as a deputy.

Who are the candidates?

Speaking with 13 News Now, Holcomb said that experience should be relevant to voters in this race.

"I’ve been a deputy sheriff more than half of my life," Holcomb said. "I understand the needs of the Sheriff’s Office and the needs of the community and how to balance those together."

Holcomb has spearheaded several initiatives in Virginia Beach as Sheriff, initiatives he told 13 News Now he intends to grow if reelected. These include, but are not limited to, alternative sentencing, supportive housing and rehabilitative programs aimed at curbing recidivism.

Holcomb also launched a consumer protection unit within the Sheriff's Office in 2024 to combat "the dramatic rise in scams against people in the community," according to a press release.

Aldo, on the other hand, told 13 News Now that he would bring "an outside perspective" to the Sheriff's Office. In 2024, for example, he was arrested for trespassing and, as he puts it on his campaign website, "jailed for 73 days in solitary after exposing corruption." He had been protesting outside the local judicial center.

On immigration and staffing shortages

One of the most pressing questions of this campaign is whether the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office will work with ICE to enforce federal immigration law, as the agency continues to increase its efforts across the United States and throughout the state of Virginia.

The Virginian-Pilot asked both candidates about the topic in a recent interview.

"I am committed to due process and to upholding all laws, including federal immigration laws," Holcomb said. "I am also committed to making Virginia Beach a safe and welcoming place for all."

Aldo, on the other hand, has some ideas on how to "ensure the justice system remains accountable to the people it serves."

"That begins with restoring true grand jury independence, giving citizens their rightful role as a check on government power," he said during his interview with The Virginian-Pilot. "I will also increase transparency by allowing all people —after standard security screening — to bring smartphones and other electronic devices into our courthouse."

"This will make proceedings more accessible, encourage informed public engagement and help rebuild trust in our legal institutions," he added.

Another pressing issue of this campaign is the fact that statewide, Virginia's prisons are "dangerously understaffed," according to a state report released earlier this year.

To address this issue specifically in Virginia Beach, Holcomb highlighted the work he's done to address it already as Sheriff in his interview with The Virginian-Pilot. He mentioned a "rigorous recruitment and retention program" as well as competitive salaries and benefits.

"Hopefully, with the support of the voters, in my next term I will continue and expand these efforts to ensure the citizens of Virginia Beach receive the service they expect and deserve," he said.

Aldo said that he wants to "change the culture" at the Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office as a whole in order to "attract people who aspire to serve with honor," during his interview with The Virginian-Pilot.

He intends to explore home monitoring for certain offenders in order to reduce the number of inmates in jail, as well as establish a Justice Review Committee which will be tasked with reviewing inmate cases "to ensure due process and constitutional protections for every person."