Virginia Beach leaders to vote on 9 p.m. Oceanfront curfew for all ages

The Brief Virginia Beach City Council will vote on a proposed 9 p.m. Oceanfront curfew. The curfew would apply to all ages on Friday and Saturday nights. A 7 p.m. curfew for unaccompanied minors is already in place.



City leaders in Virginia Beach are set to consider stricter curfew rules at the Oceanfront during a special meeting this week.

What we know:

A Special Formal Session is scheduled for Thursday, April 16 at 4 p.m. at the Municipal Center, where City Council will vote on a proposed curfew ordinance.

The proposal would set a 9 p.m. curfew for all ages on Friday and Saturday nights through April.

The curfew would apply within the Oceanfront area, from Pacific Avenue to the Boardwalk and from Rudee Loop to 31st Street.

The backstory:

A curfew for unaccompanied minors under 18 is already in effect, requiring them to be off the Oceanfront by 7 p.m. unless accompanied by an adult.

City leaders are now considering expanding restrictions as part of broader safety measures.

What's included

The proposed ordinance includes several exemptions, including:

Emergencies involving safety or property

Travel to and from work

Attendance at religious services or protected activities

What's next:

City Council will vote on the proposal during the April 16 session.

The meeting will be open to the public and livestreamed online, with residents able to register to speak.