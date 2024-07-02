Virginia authorities arrest South Carolina man after series of intentional crashes: sheriff

Authorities in Virginia arrested a South Carolina man they say caused a series of intentional crashes in Stafford County.

The incidents allegedly began just after 6 p.m. Monday near Richmond Highway and Coachman Circle in the Aquia Harbour area when officials say 40-year-old Rome Washington deliberately struck a motorcyclist.

Rome Washington (Stafford County Sheriff’s Office)

Washington allegedly drove southbound from the crash scene and struck a pickup truck before racing away at speeds of over 100 mph. Stafford County Sheriff’s officials say Washington crossed over double yellow lines on the roadway and ignored traffic signals as he fled.

After a tire deflation device was unsuccessful, a sergeant executed a PIT maneuver to force the fleeing vehicle to spin out safely.

Washington, of Columbia, South Carolina was charged with attempted murder, DUI, reckless driving, felony eluding, felony hit-and-run, attempted malicious wounding, vandalism, fail to drive to the right, traffic light violations and driving with a cell phone in his hand.

The motorcyclist suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Washington was held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.