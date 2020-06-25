Virginia attorney general sues Arlington towing company: 'Predatory, aggressive, overreaching'

article

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring announced Thursday his office is suing an Arlington towing company accused of "predatory and illegal conduct."

The towing company has been the subject of numerous complaints to Arlington County, the Office of the Attorney General and various complaint websites like Yelp and Google.

In the lawsuit, Herring states that Advanced Towing Company, LLC, has violated towing code provisions that have been considered “predatory, aggressive, overreaching and illegal."

In addition to allegedly hiring drivers who are not properly registered with the Commonwealth, the lawsuit states Advanced Towing employs “spotters” to scope out parking lots and contact Advanced’s workers when “they see a vehicle they believe is impermissibly parked.”

On at least two occasions, the company has towed vehicles belonging to law enforcement that constitute “public safety vehicles,” according to the lawsuit.

Herring is seeking restitution on behalf of consumers and asking the court to ban Advanced Towing Company, LLC from violating Virginia and Arlington County towing code provisions.

