Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring holds 'Cannabis Summit'

In D.C. and Maryland, the use of marijuana has long been decriminalized, but just across the bridge in Virginia, you could still go to jail for 30 days for pot possession. On Wednesday, leaders in the Commonwealth held a summit to try and change that.

Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring hosted an all-day summit with members of a new General Assembly Cannabis Caucus.

They plan to push for decriminalizing marijuana possession in 2020 and wiping the records of thousands of people who have been convicted of using the drug.

"I also think Virginians are ready for this. Polling shows that the vast majority of Virginians support decriminalization and legalization. This is an area where I think the legislature has been behind where the people are, and I think this is their chance to get this right,” said Herring.

