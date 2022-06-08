Virginia assisted living center offers affordable fine dining experience

A new dining trend, started by a unique eatery in Northern Virginia, could mean your next date night takes you to an unexpected location.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

While some nursing homes nationwide are reportedly facing shut-downs due to staffing shortages fueled by the coronavirus pandemic, others are evolving. Including the Grill Room at The Harbor Chase of Prince William Commons in Woodbridge, Virginia.

The assisted living and memory care home is offering farm to table, fine dining. In fact, it has been so good that officials tell FOX 5 the restaurant has seen an increase in reservations.

The strategy of the restaurant is to attract new guests and potential clients to The Harbor Chase of Prince William Commons, as well as, giving the center a new source of revenue during a time when many assisted living centers are struggling financially.

Right now, as many as 60% of centers across the country report they are operating at a financial loss. The American Healthcare Association says nearly three quarters of nursing homes are concerned about possible closures.

The restaurant is open only on Fridays and Saturdays, and you must have a reservation to dine.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

The restaurant offers a five course meal, which is made to order and plated by some of the industry’s top chefs, for only $60. The menu which varies, could include land, sea and air delicacies.