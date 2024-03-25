Virginia arena deal looks grim after legislature passes budget deal that doesn’t include funds

The next few weeks will be telling about the true fate of a sports arena in Virginia.

Publicly, prospects for an arena deal look grim after the legislature passed a budget that doesn’t include money to facilitate an arena move.

But if the possibility for some sort of deal were to exist, public statements and reports would indicate a long path ahead.

The dynamics are pretty simple. The Democratic legislature has different priorities than the Republican governor.

Such a dynamic could yield compromise, but Dwayne Yancey with Cardinal News, based in Southwest Virginia, says it’s not compromise, but conflict, right now.

The arena remains a priority for Governor Glenn Youngkin, who called the Senate’s not passing a bill a colossal mistake.

In the last few weeks, Governor Youngkin has been touring the Commonwealth advocating for his vision of the budget and called the one passed by democrats "backwards".

Youngkin has urged legislators to work with him.

According to a letter obtained by Southwest Virginia’s Cardinal News, Democratic leaders told Governor Youngkin it was hard to envision productive negotiations given his public criticism.

The Associated Press reports both sides met virtually last week before that letter was sent.

"Right now, it’s not looking good. Could there be a deal? Yes. But that would require all the parties sitting down around the table and everybody being willing to give something. And it’s unclear at this point whether, one they’re going to be sitting around that table, and two, what the governor might be prepared to give," Yancey said.

The democratic-led legislature has passed bills raising the minimum wage and setting up a retail marijuana system in the Commonwealth. Those priorities, Yancey says, at odds with Governor Youngkin.

Governor Youngkin has tax cuts he wanted to see as part of the legislative session but were not included in the budget sent to his desk.

Despite the public back and forth, Yancey says the big question is where compromise could be reached should an arena deal still be on the table.

A key date to watch going forward: April 8th, when Governor Youngkin has to sign, veto, or amend the budget and other bills sent to his desk.

"I hate to set a deadline, but if there were to be a deal, it would be smart to make it before April the 8th when there are bills he could agree to sign or send back with amendments to make them a little more palatable. Once he vetoes things, they’re off the table as far as a deal," Yancey said.

The legislature will then reconvene on April 17 to review the budget and other amendments Youngkin may make to legislation.