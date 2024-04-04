An Amber Alert has been issued after authorities in Virginia say a teenage girl was abducted and is believed to be in "extreme danger."

Virginia State Police issued the alert on Thursday morning for 15-year-old Ronique Channel Poteat, who they say was abducted on April 3 around 11:10 p.m. from Newbridge Terrace in Richmond.

Poteat is described as a black female, with black hair, brown eyes, 5-feet-4-inches tall, and 115 pounds. Police say she was last seen wearing a pink Nike t-shirt with a white ‘swoosh,’ red boxers, a black bonnet, and Michael Kors glasses.

Authorities say Poteat was abducted by 23-year-old Tyrell Ashley Davenport. He is described by police as a 6-foot-tall, 145 pound, black male with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark blue zip-up hoodie, dark blue jeans, and black Timberland boots.

Officers located the vehicle they say Poteat and Davenport were in.

Anyone who needs more information or has information to provide is asked to contact the Henrico County Police Department at 804-501-5000.

Virginia Amber Alert: Richmond teen abducted; believed to be in extreme danger, police say

