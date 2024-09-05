Virginia AG Miyares holds off on gubernatorial decision, focuses on 2024 GOP wins

article

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares signaled he won't announce whether he'll run for governor in 2025 until after this year's presidential election.

Amid growing speculation that he might run next year, Miyares released a statement underscoring his current focus: "Our nation cannot afford four more years of the failed policies of Biden and Harris. My focus right now is on November 2024 and electing as many Republicans in Virginia as we can."

Miyares emphasized the importance of preventing Democratic control in both Washington and Richmond.

"It is clear that we cannot allow Democrats to seize complete control of power," Miyares said in the statement via X, adding that he is committed to this November’s elections before considering his future political plans.

Miyares, a product of Virginia public schools, earned a Bachelor's in Business Administration from James Madison University and his J.D. from the College of William and Mary School of Law.

He is the first Hispanic American elected to statewide office in Virginia and the first child of an immigrant to become Attorney General.

Before holding office, Miyares served as a prosecutor in the Virginia Beach Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office, where he worked to protect public safety.

In 2021, after serving three terms in Virginia's House of Delegates, Miyares ran for Attorney General and won.

Virginia's current Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears recently announced she has filed paperwork to begin her run for governor of the Commonwealth on the Republican ticket. Earle-Sears’ statement of organization was accepted by the Virginia Department of Elections on Sept. 4.