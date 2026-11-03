Are Virginia ABC liquor stores open on Election Day? What to know about store hours

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The Brief Virginia ABC liquor stores are open for normal business hours on Election Day. The state-run agency only closes its retail locations completely for Thanksgiving, Christmas Day, and Easter Sunday. Prohibition-era laws that once banned alcohol sales on Election Day have long since been repealed in Virginia.



As voters head to the polls across the Commonwealth, many residents often wonder if state-run liquor stores alter their hours for the occasion.

Whether you are stocking up for an election watch party or simply running regular errands, here is what you need to know about purchasing alcohol in Virginia on Election Day.

What we know:

Yes, Virginia ABC liquor stores are open on Election Day.

Unlike certain federal and state holidays, Election Day does not impact operations at the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. All ABC stores across the state will maintain their regular business hours.

While store hours can vary slightly by location, most Virginia ABC stores are open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. Customers can verify the exact hours of their neighborhood store using the locator tool on the Virginia ABC website.

According to the agency's official policy, Virginia ABC stores are only fully closed on three holidays throughout the year: Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and Easter Sunday. On certain other holidays, such as Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and New Year's Day, the stores remain open but may operate under reduced hours, typically closing early.

The ongoing confusion over Election Day liquor sales stems from outdated laws. Decades ago, Virginia—along with many other states across the country—enforced Prohibition-era laws that required state-run liquor stores and bars to close while polls were open. The laws were originally designed to prevent politicians from buying votes with alcohol, but those restrictions have long since been repealed in the Commonwealth.

What we don't know:

While state-run liquor stores maintain their set schedules, privately owned grocery stores, convenience stores, and independent retailers that sell beer and wine are allowed to set their own operating hours. It is always best to check with individual private businesses if you plan to purchase beer or wine later in the evening on a holiday or Election Day.

What's next:

As the holiday season approaches, shoppers should plan ahead. All Virginia ABC stores will be completely closed on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, and Christmas Day, Dec. 25.