Virginia 13-year-old charged with murdering 4-year-old sibling

A 13-year-old from Virginia is being charged in the death of their 4-year-old sibling, according to police.

Police investigators say the incident happened in August 2022 at a residence in Danville, located near Virginia's border with North Carolina.

Officers responded to the scene and found the 4-year-old child unresponsive and not breathing inside the residence.

The boy was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators announced on Friday that the 13-year-old is being charged with murder after confessing to suffocating the 4-year-old earlier this week.

Investigators did not reveal a motive for the killing.

Police say the 13-year-old will be transferred to a juvenile detention center pending trial.