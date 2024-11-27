In a TikTok video that has racked up hundreds of thousands of views, Toni Sanders captures the moments after a driver slammed through her fence and onto her porch – then takes off.

"He hit the house with a lot of force, it actually shook the house when he hit it," Sanders said.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday, on Xenia St. in Southeast D.C.

Toni had been sitting in her living room when she first heard the noises - metal on metal.

Turns out, the car had hopped the curb and was driving on the sidewalk - taking down fence after fence before crashing through Toni's.

She ran outside and saw he had hit her house, so she started recording on her phone and then -

"I'm looking at him, he's looking at me and he gets out the car, never says a word - puts on his sheisty mask and takes off down the street," Toni said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Moments later in the video, you see him come back, get in the car and try to drive away - but it's stuck.

So he runs off down the street again, this time for good.

The craziest part for Toni?

"I don't know why he ran! I know him - he knows that I know him, we have interacted before," Toni said. Plus, she said she came to realize that it was truly an accident.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Viral video shows neighborhood mechanic crashing into DC home

The man is a mechanic in their neighborhood and was apparently working to fix the brakes on the Mercury for a customer before he took it on a test drive.

Needless to say - the brakes didn't work.

Thankfully, Toni's sense of humor still does.

"The moral of the story here is if you're going to hire a mechanic, just make sure he knows how to fix the car," she said, laughing.

But now, Toni has to deal with the hassles of both homeowner's and auto insurance, to fix her vehicle, her fence, and structural damage to the front of the home.

Still, she said she is grateful this week of Thanksgiving that it wasn't any worse.

"I am just thankful that the car did not hit me as I stood in the doorway and I'm thankful that it didn't hit the gas line as the gas line is right next to the porch, and it could have easily gone a completely different way," Toni said.

At least five other neighbors have torn up fences from the damage as well.

D.C. Police tell FOX 5 they have been in contact with everyone involved and the charge in this case is 'leaving after colliding.'

FOX 5's Homa Bash spoke with the driver of the vehicle after the report aired - he told her that he ran off because he wanted to secure his tools that were down the road and was then detained by officers on scene. He was told by police that it is up to the District Attorney's office whether charges will be filed.