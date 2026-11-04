Several Prince George's County schools face increased student, staff absences due to illnesses

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The Brief Several Prince George's County schools are seeing increased absences due to illnesses. School and Health Department officials created a task force to address concerns and plan for similar situations in the future. It comes after an elementary school closed for a week due to respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses.



Prince George's County officials are monitoring health trends as several schools face increased student and staff absences due to illnesses.

What we know:

Officials from the school district and health department formed a task force and are coordinating their response to address the increase in illnesses and prevent further spread.

It comes after Princeton Elementary School closed during the final week of October due to respiratory and gastrointestinal illnesses. The decision came after reports of increased symptoms in 48 students and 16 staff members.

READ MORE | Gastrointestinal, respiratory illnesses prompt temporary closure of Prince George's County elementary school

On Wednesday, the county said school and health officials were working to respond to current concerns and build a plan for addressing similar situations in the future.

What they're saying:

"It was important for leadership in both organizations to address this issue head-on and create a best practice for how similar issues will be addressed moving forward," said Prince George’s County Deputy Health Officer Dr. Naomi Tomoyasu. "With cold and flu season approaching, this collaboration can help protect our school communities for years to come."

In a letter to district employees, Superintendent Shawn Joseph warned that flu-like illnesses, COVID-19 and gastrointestinal illnesses can spread quickly, especially in school settings.

School and health officials are encouraging families and employees to take the following steps to prevent the spread of illnesses:

Stay home when you're sick and follow leave policies for employees and guidance for sick students.

Seek medical advice if needed. Watch for symptoms, including fevers, persistent cough, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue or swollen lymph nodes.

Employees should report symptoms to their school nurse, including when they begin, unusual clusters of similar symptoms or increased illness-related absences.

Practice good hygiene by washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes, throwing away tissues and avoiding sharing dishes and utensils.

Consider wearing a mask when appropriate.

Clean frequently used surfaces often, including desks, handles and switches and shared equipment.

Stay up-to-date on recommended vaccinations as appropriate.