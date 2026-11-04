DC teen charged in Northwest retail theft crime spree; persons of interest wanted

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Northwest DC Retail Theft Spree Persons Of Interest

The Brief A 17-year-old girl from Northeast D.C. was arrested in connection with four retail theft offenses. During one case, more than 100 fragrances were taken from a store, totaling $4,754. Police are seeking to identify additional persons of interest in the theft cases.



A 17-year-old girl from D.C. is facing charges in connection with four retail thefts in Northwest, police said Wednesday. Investigators are searching for additional persons of interest.

What we know:

The 17-year-old from Northeast was arrested on Oct. 29 and is facing four charges for the following theft offenses:

On Aug. 28, around 8 p.m., in the 3200 block of M Street, Northwest.

On Sept. 28, around 3:41 p.m., in the 1000 block of F Street, Northwest.

On Sept. 28 around 4:26 p.m. in the 1000 block of Connecticut Street, Northwest.

On Oct. 1 around 7:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of M Street, Northwest.

According to charging documents, the thefts occurred at a Sephora on Connecticut Street and Lululemon stores on M and F streets.

During the Sept. 28 offense on F Street, 10 items were stolen, including six jackets and two pairs of pants. The stolen items totaled $1,640.

During the Sept. 28 offense on Connecticut Street, more than 100 fragrances were stolen, totaling $4,754, according to charging documents. Police noted that four suspects entered the store and began grabbing items before leaving without paying.

During an Oct. 1 offense on M Street, jackets, pants and fragrances were taken, totaling $1,093.

Anyone with information on the identities of the persons of interest is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.