DC teen charged in Northwest retail theft crime spree; persons of interest wanted
Northwest DC Retail Theft Spree Persons Of Interest
WASHINGTON - A 17-year-old girl from D.C. is facing charges in connection with four retail thefts in Northwest, police said Wednesday. Investigators are searching for additional persons of interest.
What we know:
The 17-year-old from Northeast was arrested on Oct. 29 and is facing four charges for the following theft offenses:
- On Aug. 28, around 8 p.m., in the 3200 block of M Street, Northwest.
- On Sept. 28, around 3:41 p.m., in the 1000 block of F Street, Northwest.
- On Sept. 28 around 4:26 p.m. in the 1000 block of Connecticut Street, Northwest.
- On Oct. 1 around 7:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of M Street, Northwest.
According to charging documents, the thefts occurred at a Sephora on Connecticut Street and Lululemon stores on M and F streets.
During the Sept. 28 offense on F Street, 10 items were stolen, including six jackets and two pairs of pants. The stolen items totaled $1,640.
During the Sept. 28 offense on Connecticut Street, more than 100 fragrances were stolen, totaling $4,754, according to charging documents. Police noted that four suspects entered the store and began grabbing items before leaving without paying.
During an Oct. 1 offense on M Street, jackets, pants and fragrances were taken, totaling $1,093.
Anyone with information on the identities of the persons of interest is urged to call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Metropolitan Police Department.