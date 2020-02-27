Violent shooting in DC convenience store captured on video

Authorities are asking the public for help tracking down two men they say are involved in a violent shooting in Southeast, D.C.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, February 20 at a convenience store in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

The video shows two men enter the store and approach a man inside. One of the men can be seen pulling out a handgun and firing several shots at the victim.

Police say the victim survived the shooting and was treated at a local hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.