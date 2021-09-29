VIDEO: Suspect wanted for burglary, sexual assault, kidnapping in DC

DC Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a burglary, sexual assault, and kidnapping.

Detectives say at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27, a suspect entered a home in the 1200 block of Carrollsburg Place, Southwest. He engaged in sexual contact with the victim, took the victim’s property, then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle has been recovered.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’7" to 5’9" tall with an average build and medium brown skin, last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, white sneakers, and a mask. He was seen on surveillance camera.

Anyone who can identify the suspect should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text a tip to the Department's tip line at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC is currently offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the suspect.