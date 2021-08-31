Video: Silver Spring gunpoint carjacking caught on camera

Montgomery County police have released surveillance video showing a gunpoint carjacking at a Silver Spring gas station in hopes that someone might recognize the suspects.

READ MORE: Armed scooter ‘carjacking’ in Southeast DC caught on camera

Police began investigating on Aug. 16 when they responded to the scene around 2 a.m.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

They say the victim was pumping gas when a black Mercedes pulled in front of him and two suspects sprang out, one of them armed with a handgun.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC'S YOUTUBE CHANNEL

The suspects stole property from the victim, and then tried to escape in the victim’s vehicle.

Advertisement

If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call (240) 773-5100.

