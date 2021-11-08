Video shows suspects in Silver Spring synagogue break-ins: cops

Montgomery County police have released video that they say shows suspects in two break-ins at a Silver Spring synagogue.

According to police, they were given surveillance video that showed a suspect moving from room to room inside the synagogue win the 1000 block of Kersey Road when they responded to a reported break-in on Oct. 31.

The suspect reportedly broke in through an unlocked window and tried to break into a safe before running away.

While they were on the scene, police learned that another burglary had occurred on Sept. 21 around 3 a.m.

During that incident, the suspect stole from a collection jar, and also from an envelope containing cash on an employee’s desk.

Ohr HaTorah board member Mike Sushner tells FOX 5 this has been disappointing.

"It’s definitely disconcerting to know that there are people going around our neighborhood like that," he says.

Sushner says the synagogue didn't feel the Sept. 21 incident rose to the level of calling the police at that time.

However, after the second break-in attempt, that changed.

"We figured the window was open, so somebody went in and they took 20 dollars and that was basically it, and we thought it was a one-time occurrence - locked the window and no further problems, but this is when we really realized we needed to take care of it," Sushner says.

If you can help police in their investigation, call (240) 773-5530.