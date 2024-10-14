Video shows officer shoot, kill woman during mental health welfare check in Virginia

article

Fairfax County police have released body camera footage from an incident last month in which an officer shot and killed a woman during a welfare check in Reston.

The footage shows the moments leading up to the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Sydney Wilson, who was reported to be in an agitated state.

On Sept. 16, crisis intervention-trained officer Peter Liu responded to Wilson’s apartment on Sunrise Valley Drive after her doctor raised concerns about her mental health.

According to police, when Liu arrived, Wilson initially opened her door but shut it after a brief interaction, leaving the officer waiting outside for nearly 10 minutes.

When Wilson finally re-emerged, she was holding a knife and immediately attacked the officer.

Body camera footage reveals that Officer Liu repeatedly told Wilson to back up as she advanced toward him, slashing at him with the knife. Despite multiple warnings, Wilson continued to move forward, forcing the officer into the hallway.

As Wilson swiped at Liu again, he fired three shots, hitting her. The footage also shows the officer bleeding from a wound on his forehead after being cut by Wilson during the struggle.

Other officers arrived soon after to assist, and Wilson was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

When it happened, Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis described Liu's actions, saying, "Our police officer acted valiantly. He certainly exhibited some grace under pressure."

Davis noted that Officer Liu gave Wilson at least eight verbal warnings before discharging his weapon.

Wilson, who stood 6’5" and weighed 330 pounds, had a history of mental health issues and had previously interacted with police.

Davis confirmed that Officer Liu involved has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of both a criminal and administrative investigation.

Watch the full bodycam footage below: