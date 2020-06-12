Video shows man attacking Cedar Hill store worker after refusing to wear mask

Cedar Hill police are looking for a man who attacked an eyeglass store worker after refusing to wear a mask.

The incident happened June 6 at the My Eyelab location in Cedar Hill. Police released surveillance video of the incident on Friday.

Cedar Hill police say a man in a yellow shirt entered the store. Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the eyeglass store is requiring everyone to wear a mask.

After refusing to wait outside because he wasn’t wearing a mask, police say the man became angry at the worker. When he was asked to leave, video shows him shoving the worker to the ground.

Police need help to identify the man. He was seen driving away in a red sports car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cedar Hill Police Department at (972)291-5181.