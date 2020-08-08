Video shows gunman open fire on Southeast DC street

article

DC police have shared a video of a gunman who opened fire on a Southeast street in broad daylight.

Authorities also have surveillance video of the suspect's vehicle before the shots fired around 2:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Cedar Street Southeast.

Here's the video:

Police say one victim was shot.

The suspect is wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police are offering up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information can call police at (202) 727-9099.