Gaithersburg McDonald’s drive-through armed robbery caught on camera

Montgomery County police released surveillance video on Wednesday showing an armed robbery at a Gaithersburg McDonald’s.

They’re hoping the video will help anyone who might be able to help them catch the suspect.

Police began investigating after they responded to the scene at 465 North Frederick Avenue on Dec. 18.

The suspect reportedly simply walked up to the window, pulled out a gun and demanded cash.

In the video, the suspect can be seen talking to the cashier before yanking out the cash register drawer and running away.

If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call (240) 773-5100.