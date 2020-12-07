Traffic stop leads to crash in Gaithersburg; 6 in custody

Six people are in custody in Montgomery County after police say a traffic stop led to a crash in Gaithersburg on Monday.

The aftermath of the crash was caught on camera. FOX 5 has obtained the video.

Police say officers stopped a vehicle on southbound I-270 and Sam Eig Highway for a traffic violation at around 1:55 p.m. The vehicle initially stopped.

When an officer approached the vehicle, police say an exchange took place and then the vehicle took off. Eventually, it crashed near the 10100 block of Washingtonian Blvd.

Police say three men and three juvenile females are now in custody.