Video shows driver speeding on National Mall in DC
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A driver was spotted in a viral video driving on the National Mall on Saturday afternoon.
According to the United States Park Police, the driver of the vehicle involved in the video was arrested. No injuries were reported.
Police say the driver hasn’t been presented in court yet and so there is no other information available at this time.
