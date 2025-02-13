Video shows 2 Prince William Co. officers get dragged by vehicle in parking lot

The Brief A Stafford man was arrested after fleeing officers and striking a USPS delivery truck. The suspect is facing a number of charges including two counts of hit-and-run with injury. The entire incident was captured in a viral video that was posted to the social media platform TikTok.



In a viral video posted on the social media app TikTok, a driver appears to drive off and drag two Prince William County police officers.

The video was posted to TikTok by a user on Tuesday, February 11. From the angle of the video, it appears it was reordered from an upper-level residence in an apartment complex.

Officers responded to the Summerhouse II Condos located in the 1900 block of Gableridge Turn in Woodbridge 22191 to investigate a stolen vehicle.

According to officers, the vehicle was in the parking lot of the above area and the accused had taken an acquaintance’s vehicle without their permission earlier in the day from a location in the Dumfries area.

In the video, it appears two officers approached the driver's side of a vehicle and repeatedly asked the driver to get out of the car and even attempted to remove and detain the driver. A bystander can also be seen in the video yelling and demanding the driver to get out of the car. The driver responded by saying "I'm not doing nothing," several times.

Shortly after, the driver sped off, dragging both officers for a short distance and leaving them to fall on the snowy pavement. The driver preceded to speed away and strike a USPS delivery truck before exiting the parking lot into oncoming traffic.

One of the officers involved was treated at an area hospital while the other officer was treated at the scene. Both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a short time later, officers were notified that the accused had been taken into custody by Virginia State Police with the assistance of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Gideon Owusu Jr. of Stafford, Virginia. He is charged with two counts of malicious wounding of a LEO, two counts of hit-and-run with injury, two counts of hit-and-run, one count of reckless driving, two counts of grand larceny, one count of eluding, and one count of obstruction of justice.