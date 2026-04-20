Video of officer accused of pulling girls off bike in Navy Yard draws criticism

D.C. police are facing criticism after video shows an officer accused of pulling two girls off a bicycle near the Navy Yard Metro station as juvenile curfew zones took effect.

The Brief Video shows an officer accused of pulling two girls off a bicycle. Neighbors said officers were escalating interactions with teens. A teenage boy was shot near the Waterfront Metro station that same night.



The incident happened over the weekend as the mayor’s executive order on extended juvenile curfews went into effect after the D.C. Council failed to renew the curfew law.

What we know:

Neighbors told FOX 5 they were concerned officers were escalating interactions with teens.

Video recorded after the curfew began shows officers outside the Navy Yard Metro station as crowds left a Nationals game. In the footage, an officer approaches two girls on bikes and appears to pull one of them forcefully to the ground. The girls can be heard shouting, "What are you doing? Why are you grabbing me?"

The extended curfew zones begin at 8 p.m. and teens in groups of nine or more are not allowed to gather. The community member who recorded the video told FOX 5 he felt officers were not enforcing the curfew fairly.

That same night, a teenage boy was shot near the Waterfront Metro station. He was taken to a hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries. The shooting occurred outside the designated curfew zones.