VIDEO: Off-duty police officer pulls driver from burning car after crash

An off-duty police officer jumped into action Thursday evening to save a driver from a burning car.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The crash happened at East-West Highway and Montgomery Avenue around 7 p.m. First responders were called to the scene of the single-vehicle accident, where a car had apparently slammed into a tree before going up in flames.

The off-duty officer, Officer Felix-Fortuna, pulled over, saw that the vehicle was on fire, and managed to get the driver out of the vehicle. Preliminarily, it appears that the driver may have lost control of the car before hitting the tree.

The female driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with priority one trauma injuries and a 16-year-old was taken in with priority two injuries.

Advertisement

No additional information has been provided at this time.