VIDEO: Man violently smacks female employee after being kicked out of U Street bar, police say

A popular U Street bar is asking the public for help identifying a man who was seen on camera hitting a woman in the face.

Service Bar DC posted the video to their Instagram Tuesday, saying, "This person is no longer welcome at any of our establishments, and we would appreciate any help in identifying this person so we can formally issue a ban notice with MPD."

According to a police report, the suspect got into an argument with the victim and was subsequently kicked out of the bar.

Video shows the man walking by the bar’s outdoor space where the victim is sitting when he violently smacks her in the face, then continues to walk down U Street.

Nearby patrons were visibly shocked and one man can even be heard yelling, "oh my God, what the f***?"

Police say the victim’s cheek was left red but she was not seriously injured.

Anyone with information on the suspect should contact MPD at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.