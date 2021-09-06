Video from shooting at Towson University sought by police

Authorities in Baltimore County are asking the public for help as they investigate an on-campus shooting at Towson University.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Saturday and left three people injured. The incident occurred during a gathering in the center of campus where hundreds of people were in attendance.

Officials say one of the individuals injured is a Towson University student. All three are in stable condition at this time.

Police are particularly interested in anyone with video of the incident. Anyone with information or video is asked to contact them at 410-307-2020.