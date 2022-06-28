VIDEO: Duck family walks halls of Loudoun County elementary school to find pond

A family of 13 ducks was escorted through the halls of Ashburn Elementary School in Loudoun County last week to lead them to a nearby pond and the sweet interaction was captured on video.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

No, the ducks weren't being sent to the principal's office. They were actually making their way to freedom.

Back in the spring, the mama duck laid a dozen eggs in a nest in the school's courtyard. Last week, they hatched, but the only way out of the courtyard was through the school!

Substitute teacher Kate Brandenburg assembled the Ashburn duck rescue team. She and the students escorted the duck family through the hallways, out of the school and through a neighborhood to the nearest lake.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

All 13 made it to the lake safely and are doing swimmingly.