VIDEO: Drone catches Stafford robbery suspects running through woods; 3 juveniles taken into custody

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Robbery suspects running through woods caught on drone camera

Robbery suspects in Stafford County tried to evade law enforcement by running through the woods where they were caught on a drone camera.

STAFFORD COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - Three juveniles are in custody after a robbery and brutal assault in a North Stafford neighborhood over the weekend where the suspects were caught on a drone camera trying to escape through the woods.

Deputies responded to an assault in progress on Providence Street on Sunday around 3:04 p.m. Witnesses reported three black males wearing hoodies, Adidas pants and ski masks had chased a person through the apartment complex. 

The suspects caught the victim and beat him until he was unconscious and stole his shoes, according to police. At one point during the assault, the victim was on the ground and a suspect kicked him in the face.

The suspects fled the scene on foot into the wood line with the stolen sneakers.

Deputies arrived on scene and began first aid for the victim until medics arrived. Additional deputies established a perfect perimeter around the area as the drone team and K-9 responded to 
assist. 

Deputy C.R. Newman was stationed on New Bedford Court as two of the suspects, still masked, approached the cul-de-sac from the woods. The suspects turned and fled back into the woods 
when they noticed the deputy. 

Sergeant B.U. Demirci and K-9 Titan were still tracking through the woods and Deputy Newman held his position. Within a couple minutes the suspects returned toward Deputy Newman from a 
different angle. Deputy Newman was able to confront the suspects and held them until Deputy B.E. Vaughn arrived and assisted in handcuffing both suspects. 

Meanwhile the third suspect emerged from the woods near Bridgeport Circle into the waiting duo of Sergeant M.L. Jacobeen and Deputy J.A. Alford. The third suspect was immediately 
taken into custody. 