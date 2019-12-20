Video: DC police looking for 4 who were caught on camera trashing a hotel lobby

D.C. police are looking for four people who were caught on camera trashing a hotel lobby allegedly because their vehicle had been towed.

The incident erupted on Rhode Island Avenue, Northwest on Tuesday around 12:38 p.m.

The suspects can be seen in the video hurling lamps, chairs, and other items.

If you can help police find the suspects, call (202) 727-9099.

