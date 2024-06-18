Video: DC pharmacy robbed at gunpoint; suspects at large

Police in the nation's capital are seeking the public's assistance in locating two men accused of a brazen armed robbery at Ramdass Pharmacy.

Surveillance footage captured the suspects entering the pharmacy in the 400 block of Ingraham Street Northeast last Friday afternoon.

The first suspect, seen wearing sunglasses, a mask, a dark green sweatshirt, and black pants, entered the pharmacy ahead of his alleged accomplice.

Moments later, the second suspect, dressed entirely in black and also wearing a mask, followed him into the store.

According to authorities, the situation escalated when the first suspect brandished a firearm, vaulted over the counter, and proceeded to rob three individuals inside the pharmacy. After the robbery, both suspects calmly walked down an aisle and exited through the front door.

The owner of Ramdass Pharmacy declined to speak on camera, visibly shaken after reviewing the surveillance footage.

Police have announced a reward of up to $10,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects involved in this incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact D.C. Metropolitan Police immediately.

Watch the full surveillance video below: