VIDEO: 5 suspects enter DC Chanel store, steal $250,000 merchandise, and discharge fire extinguisher: police

Northwest
New video shows five suspects stealing $250,000 worth of purses and handbags from DC Chanel store at City Center D.C. The incident ended with a security guard opening fire.

WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department have released a new video that shows five suspects stealing $250,000 worth of purses and handbags from the D.C. Chanel store at City Center in Northwest.

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying the suspects pictured in the video. 

Second District Commander Tatjana Savoy with the Metropolitan Police Department said a Chanel security guard fired one shot during the robbery, but the shot did not strike anyone. Detectives are reviewing video surveillance video of the robbery, Savoy said.

This continues to be an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 

