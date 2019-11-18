Victims shot during Chevy Chase home invasion, police say

Montgomery County police say a man and a woman were shot during a home invasion in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.

Investigators believe the home in the 8400 block of Chevy Chase Lake Terrace was targeted by the robbers – who entered the apartment with their faces concealed and at least one gun.

The shooting occurred during a fight between the robbers and the victims.

The man and woman were taken to a local hospital.

Police do not believe their injuries are life threatening.

If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call (240) 773-5100.

