Victims shot during Chevy Chase home invasion, police say
CHEVY CHASE, Md. - Montgomery County police say a man and a woman were shot during a home invasion in Chevy Chase early Monday morning.
Investigators believe the home in the 8400 block of Chevy Chase Lake Terrace was targeted by the robbers – who entered the apartment with their faces concealed and at least one gun.
The shooting occurred during a fight between the robbers and the victims.
The man and woman were taken to a local hospital.
Police do not believe their injuries are life threatening.
If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call (240) 773-5100.