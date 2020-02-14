Victim, suspect in DC homicide near National Portrait Gallery identified

article

D.C. police have identified the victim at the center of a massive police response near the National Portrait Gallery Thursday evening.

Police say 20-year-old Jaykell Mason of Southeast shot and killed 29-year-old Terence Dantzler before fleeing the scene before being shot by an officer.

Mason was taken into custody in the area of 11th and H Streets, Northwest, and treated for his injury.

Police say Mason’s gunshot wound was not life threatening.

Police charged him with first-degree murder while armed, assault on a police officer while armed, and carrying a pistol without a license.

If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call (202) 727-9099.

