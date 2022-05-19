Victim robbed at gunpoint in downtown Bethesda; police searching for suspect

Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing someone at gunpoint in Bethesda, Maryland, according to police.

Montgomery County Police said the incident happened on May 11 around 10:46 p.m. in the 4800 block of Hampden Lane. Police said that the victim was waiting to enter a parking garage at the address when a white four-door car pulled up next to her. Police said the suspect approached the victim from behind with a gun and demanded the victim’s purse.

Credit: Montgomery County Police Department

The victim complied, and after getting the purse, the suspect ran back to the car and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a man who is approximately 6-feet tall with a thin build. Police said he was wearing a grey hoodie and dark-colored pants.

Police released video of the incident in hopes that the public can help identify the suspect or the car used. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call Montgomery County Police at 240-773-6710 or 240-773-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the case.