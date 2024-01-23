Injured DC worker rescued in crane from rooftop of a construction building

Officials performed a hi-angle rescue of an injured worker on the roof of a building under construction in Northwest.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Victim rescued in crane from rooftop of a construction building

D.C. officials responded to the 600 block Park Road on Tuesday, January 23, around 8 a.m. to the report of an injured worker. Officials utilized a construction crane to lower the victim in a rescue basket called a stokes.

According to officials, the victim was successfully lowered to the ground using a crane and stokes rescue basket with a firefighter riding aboard. The victim was transported with non-life threatening injuries.