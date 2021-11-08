Veterans Day 2021: Deals for veterans, active-duty and families
Businesses and organizations are coming together to thank and honor veterans and active-duty service members with free goods, services and discounts on Nov. 11.
Here are some restaurants and businesses participating this year on Veterans Day. Keep in mind, most businesses will require proof of military service to access these discounts.
People attend the Veterans Day Parade at 5th Avenue on Nov. 11, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)
Veterans Day Deals
- Hooters — The original American wing joint welcomes all active-duty and retired military to stop in for a free meal this Veterans Day as a "thank you" for their service. On Thursday, Nov. 11, all veterans who present a military ID or proof of service and purchase a beverage at any participating Hooters location nationwide will receive a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu.
- Chili’s — Chili’s is showing its gratitude with a free veterans day meal from a select menu on Nov. 11 "as a small way to honor your service and the sacrifices you’ve made for our country. Thank you will never be enough."
- Denny’s — The breakfast staple will continue its ongoing tradition of offering a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam to all active and inactive military personnel on Nov. 11 to "thank America's veterans for their endless service and dedication." The offer is valid at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon.
- Dollar General — Veterans, active-duty military and their families can save 20% with a coupon on in-store and online purchases Nov. 11 through Nov. 14.
- Great Clips — On Nov. 11, veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips salons can pay it forward. They will receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran as a way of saying thank you. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov. 12 through Dec. 10, 2021.
- Publix — The supermarket chain is showing appreciation for veterans, active military personnel and their families who will get 10% off in-store groceries on Thursday, Nov. 11. The offer excludes prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps, and money services.
- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts — Eligible military members can enjoy up to 15% off its Best Available Rate at participating hotels across the U.S. and Canada. In addition, military members will be automatically upgraded to a Wyndham Rewards GOLD level membership.
- Applebee’s — This Veterans Day, Applebee’s will give thanks to all active military, veterans, Reserves and National Guard with a complimentary full-size entrée. When dining at Applebee’s on Nov. 11, they will also receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem for dine-in, takeout or delivery within three weeks.
- Bob Evans — On Veterans' Day, Bob Evans is offering a special menu of seven homestyle favorites available to veterans and active-duty military for free at their local Bob Evans Restaurant.
- California Pizza Kitchen — On Thursday, Nov. 11, all veterans and active military are invited to dine at California Pizza Kitchen and receive a complimentary beverage and a choice of one entrée.
- Golden Corral — Golden Corral will hold its annual "thank you" dinner on Military Appreciation Night with a free meal to active-duty and retired military heroes. The dinner will be held from 5 p.m. to close on Nov. 11.
- IHOP — Veterans and active-duty military will receive free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations on Nov 11.
- Red Lobster — In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active-duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering dine-in guests a free appetizer or dessert on Nov. 11.
- Red Robin — When veterans and active military register for Red Robin Royalty by Nov. 1st, they will get a free Red's Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries added to their account – redeemable one-time, Monday, Nov. 1 - Sunday, Nov. 14 for dine-in or to-go.
- Wendy’s — In honor of Veterans Day, Wendy's is thanking those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. military with a free breakfast combo offer from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
RELATED: ‘I fight for them’: Maine veteran builds temporary housing for fellow vets who are homeless
FOX is also supporting veterans and U.S.VETS
U.S.VETS launched its campaign called "Make Camo Your Cause" to establish the camouflage print as the official symbol to honor its veterans.
"Camo was designed to conceal and protect our soldiers in combat. Today, in America we wear camouflage to stand out from the crowd and to demonstrate our patriotism and pride," the organization wrote. "With your support, #HONORUSVETS will give camo a new meaning, showing the community you believe our veterans deserve every opportunity to live with dignity and independence."
The organization encourages employees and customers to wear camo clothing and share their message on Veterans Day.
RELATED: ‘Make Camo Your Cause’ campaign brings struggle of homeless veterans to light
How to get involved
FOX Corporation and its employees are working with U.S.VETS to support their "Make Camo Your Cause" campaign by spreading awareness to the campaign and wearing camo to support the cause on Veterans Day.
In order to bring visibility and awareness to the campaign, FOX is asking businesses to purchase apparel from U.S.VETS online shop and wear camo with U.S.VETS this Veterans Day and post on social media using #HONORUSVETS. U.S.VETS is also looking for volunteers in the fight against veteran homelessness.
"If you are compassionate, hardworking, or just looking for a way to give back to the community, volunteering at a U.S.VETS location would be a rewarding experience for you," U.S.VETS wrote.
RELATED: ‘Make Camo Your Cause’: U.S.VETS leaders say goal is to ‘put ourselves out of business’
The national nonprofit relies on corporate and community support to help reach its goal through partnerships including direct financial contributions, employee giving and matching gifts, campaigns, grants and employee volunteer engagement.
In addition, employers can "hire a vet" through the U.S.VETS Career Network, which connects professional and student veterans with lasting careers they love.
Donations to the organization can also be made on its website.
U.S.VETS is the largest nonprofit organization with boots on the ground to combat America’s veteran homeless crisis head-on. Its comprehensive approach provides housing, counseling, career and supportive services to help U.S. veterans rebuild and thrive.
The organization has 32 sites across 11 regional locations in California, Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, Texas, and Washington D.C. and offers temporary and permanent housing solutions and comprehensive services to veterans and their families nationwide.
Advertisement
This station is owned by the FOX Corporation.