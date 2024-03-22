Vehicle struck by gunfire in Prince George’s County: US Park Police

Authorities say a vehicle was struck by gunfire early Friday morning in Prince George’s County.

United States Park Police officials say they responded to Suitland Parkway and Naylor Road in the Temple Hills area around 2 a.m. for the report of a shooting.

A victim told officers that their vehicle was struck by gunfire. Police say the victim was not injured.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed. The suspects are still at large.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-379-4877.