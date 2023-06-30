Expand / Collapse search

Vehicle strikes utility pole bringing down wires, snarling traffic in Montgomery County

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:35AM
News
FOX 5 DC

Vehicle strikes utility pole in Mont Co.

A vehicle struck a utility pole bringing down wires and causing traffic gridlock in Montgomery County Friday.

SILVER SPRING, Md. - A vehicle struck a utility pole bringing down wires and causing traffic gridlock in Montgomery County Friday.

The crash was reported around 5:10 a.m. at Route 29 near Burnt Mills Avenue in the Silver Spring area.

Authorities say the vehicle was traveling southbound and left the roadway when it struck the pole. The driver was taken to the hospital.

Motorists can expect delays in the area through the morning.