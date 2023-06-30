Vehicle strikes utility pole bringing down wires, snarling traffic in Montgomery County
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A vehicle struck a utility pole bringing down wires and causing traffic gridlock in Montgomery County Friday.
The crash was reported around 5:10 a.m. at Route 29 near Burnt Mills Avenue in the Silver Spring area.
Authorities say the vehicle was traveling southbound and left the roadway when it struck the pole. The driver was taken to the hospital.
Motorists can expect delays in the area through the morning.