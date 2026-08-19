The Brief Vehicle struck gas line triggering leak and evacuations Crash happened at Ox Road and Burke Center Parkway Both directions shut down as crews repaired the line



Authorities say a vehicle struck a gas line in Fairfax County on Wednesday, triggering a leak and prompting evacuations.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m. at Ox Road and Burke Center Parkway in Fairfax Station. The driver was taken to a hospital with non‑life‑threatening injuries.

Both directions of Ox Road were shut down while crews worked to repair the line. Officials say delays will continue until repairs are complete.

The leak in the 12‑inch gas line left a strong smell of gas in the area. A nearby elementary school and a shopping center were evacuated.

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Leak and evacuations after vehicle strikes gas line in Fairfax County